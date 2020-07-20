Sindh’s Covid-19 death toll cross 2,000-mark, cases soar to 113,553

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has claimed 26 more lives and infected as many as 546 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 26 more people succumbed to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2019

He maintained that 7069 samples were tested today, which detected 546 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 113,553.

Sindh CM said that 897 more COVID-19 patients recuperated today, taking the number of recovered patients to 92,934 in the province.

Currently, 18,600 patients are under treatment, of them 17,824 in home isolation, 64 at isolation centres, the chief minister said.

Murad Ali Shah said that 535 patients are in critical condition in Sindh, of whom 75 are on ventilators.

Of the total 889 fresh cases, 179 were detected in Karachi.

Earlier, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab had said that as many as 3,249 children under the age of 10 have so far been infected with coronavirus in the province.

In a Twitter post, he said 22,554 adults above the age of 50 were affected by Covid-19 in the province.

He urged people to exercise all precautions, wear masks and not go out unnecessarily.

