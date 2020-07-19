Sindh’s coronavirus recoveries cross 92,000

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has claimed 19 more lives and infected as many as 889 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 19 more people succumbed to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 1993.

He maintained that 7977 samples were tested today, which detected 889 new cases of COVID-19.

Sindh CM said that 654 more COVID-19 patients recuperated today, taking the number of recovered patients to 92,037 in the province.

Currently, 18,977 patients are under treatment, of them 18,169 in home isolation, 65 at isolation centres, the chief minister said.

Murad Ali Shah said that 525 patients are in critical condition in Sindh, of whom 74 are on ventilators.

Read More: 3,249 children under age of 10 infected with coronavirus in Sindh

Of the total 889 fresh cases, 395 were detected in Karachi, including 121 in District East, 93 in District South, 65 in District Central, 46 in Malir, 41 in Korangi, and 29 in District West.

Earlier in the day, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said that as many as 3,249 children under the age of 10 have so far been infected with coronavirus in the province.

In a Twitter post, he said 22,554 adults above the age of 50 were affected by Covid-19 in the province.

He urged people to exercise all precautions, wear masks and not go out unnecessarily.

It is pertinent to mention here that 1,579 coronavirus cases were reported in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 263,496, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal.

Comments

comments