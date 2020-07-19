3,249 children under age of 10 infected with coronavirus in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said on Sunday that as many as 3,249 children under the age of 10 have so far been infected with coronavirus in the province.

In a Twitter post, he said 22,554 adults above the age of 50 were affected by Covid-19 in the province.

He urged people to exercise all precautions, wear masks and not go out unnecessarily.

Read More: Another top Sindh doctor loses battle against coronavirus

“Infection rate has come down but we have to ensure there’s no spike during eid,” Murtaza Wahab stressed.

In #Sindh, so far 3249 children under the age of 10 & 22,554 people above the age of 50 have been infected by #COVID19. Plz exercise all precautions, wear masks & people should not go out unnecessarily. Infection rate has come down but we have to ensure theres no spike during eid — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) July 19, 2020

Read More: Sindh coronavirus cases rise to 111,238 with new 1,170 cases

It is pertinent to mention here that 1,579 coronavirus cases were reported in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 263,496, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal.

During the period, 46 deaths from complications related to the coronavirus were recorded as the number of people who have so far succumbed to the virus in the country soared to 5,568.

Sindh has reported 112,118 cases thus far, Punjab 89,793, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 31,890, Balochistan 11,424, Islamabad 14,576, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1,888 and Gilgit Baltistan 1,807.

Comments

comments