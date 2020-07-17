Sindh coronavirus cases rise to 111,238 with new 1,170 cases

KARACHI: Sindh reported 1,170 new coronavirus cases and 30 deaths over the previous 24 hours, taking the province’s tally of cases to 111,238 and casualties to 1,952, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In a statement on the Covid-19 situation, he said as many as 14,027 patients recuperated from the disease, raising the number of recovered patients in the province to 88,103. A total of 10,299 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, he added.

The Sindh CM said 625,601 samples have so far been tested for the coronavirus in the province, which led to the detection of 111,238 infections. At present, 21,183 patients are under treatment, of whom 755 are at various hospitals, 20,355 at homes, and 73 at isolation centres. 419 patients are in critical condition, of whom 69 are on ventilators.

Of the total 1170 fresh cases, 477 were detected in Karachi, including 153 in District East, 117 in District South, 72 in District Central, 59 in Malir, 48 in Korangi, and 28 in District West.

It is pertinent to mention here that sindh has so far reported 89,023, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 31,486, Balochistan 11,385, Islamabad 14,454, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1,808 and Gilgit Baltistan 1,775.

