Court grants 14 days’ physical remand of Sharif group’s CFO

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday granted 14 days’ physical remand of Sharifs’ chief financial officer (CFO) to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported.

The NAB produced Muhammad Usman, the CFO of Sharif Group of Companies, before Admin Judge Jawad ul Hassan in the accountability court.

NAB prosecutor sought physical remand of the accused and argued that Muhammad Usman has played key role in alleged money laundering by the Sharif Family.

“The accused was supervising the accounts of Sharifs and was involved in money laundering,” the NAB lawyer further argued.

Mushtaq Cheeni, an approver in the money laundering case, had also stated about involvement of Usman in money laundering by Sharifs, NAB prosecutor further said.

“On the instructions of Salman Shehbaz, Muhammad Usman was operating fake TT system and conducting money laundering in collaboration with Qasim Qayyum,” accountability bureau’s lawyer further said.

After arguments of the prosecutor, the court extended physical remand of accused Usman for 14 days and ordered the NAB to produce him before the court on August 31.

The NAB has filed a reference against Shehbaz Sharif family in the money laundering case.

The reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif his sons Hamza and Salman Shehbaz was registered at the office of the accountability court’s admin judge.

Comments

comments