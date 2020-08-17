LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference against Shehbaz Sharif family in the money laundering case, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif his sons Hamza and Salman Shehbaz was registered at the office of the accountability court’s admin judge.

Overall 16 accused have been named in the reference.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on May 4 had appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in money laundering cases.

As per details, a joint investigation team of the anti-corruption watchdog interrogated the PML-N leader for two hours.

The PML-N president skipped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appearance for the last two times and submitted his response on both occasions through his counsel. However, NAB had termed the response submitted by PML-N president as unsatisfactory.

Other than Shehbaz, his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz are also nominated in the money laundering case.

