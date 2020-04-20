NAB warns of legal action against Shehbaz Sharif over non-cooperation

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau on Monday has warned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif of legal action if he continues non-cooperation with the NAB.

The NAB has issued summons to Shehbaz Sharif to appear before the bureau on April 22 in ongoing probe of assets beyond means and money laundering charges.

Shehbaz is not cooperating with the investigation officer regarding references against him.

In a statement, the bureau warned the PML-N of using legal way if he will not cooperate in the probe. ” All the arrangements are put in place amid coronavirus outbreak for Shehbaz’s NAB appearance”, the statement of the NAB reads.

Last week, Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif skipped a proceeding at the Lahore bureau of the accountability watchdog amid coronavirus outbreak.

Read more: NAB closes plots allotment inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif

The younger Sharif was asked to appear before the NAB in ongoing money laundering probe against him.

He later had asked NAB to exempt him from personal appearances in assets beyond means case until coronavirus lockdown is over.

“I am a cancer survivor and aged 69,” he said while seeking the exemption citing his doctors’ recommendation who had advised him against any travelling during the pandemic.

Comments

comments