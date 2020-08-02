NAB arrests Sharif Group’s CFO in money laundering case: sources

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has claimed to have made progress in an alleged money laundering case against the Sharif family after it arrested the chief financial officer (CFO) of the Sharif group Usman, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, he is the prime suspect in the money laundering cases against Sharif family. “NAB has concrete evidence against the accused,” they said adding that Usman manages the accounts of the Sharif group.

He is also accused of his involvement in money-laundering activities.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on May 04 appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in money laundering cases.

According to details, a joint investigation team of the anti-corruption watchdog interrogated the PML-N leader for two hours.

The PML-N president skipped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appearance for the last two times and submitted his response on both occasions through his counsel. However, NAB had termed the response submitted by PML-N president as unsatisfactory.

Other than Shehbaz, his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz are also nominated in the money laundering case.

Hamza Shehbaz is already imprisoned in the case while properties of former chief minister were confiscated on the court order.

Comments

comments