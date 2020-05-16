14 more die of COVID-19 in KP during 24 hours

KARACHI: At least 14 more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the last 24 hours, bringing the virus death toll in the province to 305, ARY News reported.

According to a report of KP health department, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 5,847in the province after 167 more people were diagnosed with the infection today.

The report further said that as many as 1,699 coronavirus patients have fully recovered from the infection thus far in the province.

Earlier on May 10, 11 more deaths had been reported on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) due to coronavirus, confirmed provincial health department.

The death toll in KP province had risen to 245 as 11 more people had lost their lives due to coronavirus, whereas, 160 new cases were reported within 24 hours.

The total count of coronavirus had reached 4,669 including 1,891 in the provincial capital Peshawar and 1,126 patients had recovered from the virus. The death toll in Peshawar stood at 149.

