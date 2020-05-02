KP reports 108 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

PESHAWAR: As many as 108 new coronavirus cases have been surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Saturday, taking the provincial tally to 2,907 , ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of KP health department, at least 11 people have died of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours in the province. He maintained that 172 people have been died of the pathogen thus far in the province.

The spokesperson said that 728 patients have also recovered from the disease so far in KP.

Earlier on May 1, the coronavirus count had reached 17,699 in Pakistan as 882 more cases were reported within 24 hours in the country, according to the latest statistics released by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to the national dashboard, the the death toll of coronavirus infected individuals had increased to 408 while 4,315 patients recovered from the virus and 153 were still critical. 12,940 patients were still under treatment in the hospitals and quarantine facilities in country.

The country had conducted 1,82,131 coronavirus tests including 7,971 tests in last 24 hours, said the NCOC.

