Coronavirus cases continue to surge in country, 23 new deaths reported

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus count reached 17,699 in Pakistan as 882 more cases were reported within 24 hours in the country, according to the latest statistics released by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

According to the national dashboard, the the death toll of coronavirus infected individuals has increased to 408 while 4,315 patients recovered from the virus and 153 are still critical.

12,940 patients are still under treatment in the hospitals and quarantine facilities in country.

The country has conducted 1,82,131 coronavirus tests including 7,971 tests in last 24 hours.

Nearly 3.3 million people worldwide – including more than 1 million people in the United States – have been infected with the coronavirus, and the number of deaths from the outbreak continues to rise.

The global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 230,000 yesterday.

A total of 230,309 deaths have been registered from 3,218,415 cases, the tally showed. Europe is the worst hit continent with 137,714 deaths, while the United States has registered the most for one country with 61,717.

Almost 90%of the fatalities from a pandemic which first appeared in China in December have occurred in Europe and the United States.

