14-year-old boy rapes minor child in Karachi

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy raped two and a half years old child in Karachi’s area of Korangi on Saturday.

The act of moral degradation was reported in the Korangi Industrial area, where a 14 years old boy sexually abused two and a half years old kid.

The culprit has been taken into custody by the police, who admitted raping the minor in his initial confessional statement. Meanwhile, the rape victim kid has been shifted to the hospital for the medical report.

In a separate rape incident of a seven-year-old boy reported last month in Lahore, the Punjab police had arrested two suspects.

As per details, the Lahore police carried out a raid in a house in Lahore and had apprehended two suspects who raped a seven-year-old Lahore boy. The suspects were identified as Mubashir and Sheeraz.

According to police, the suspect, Mubbashir, was a tutor of a seven-year-old boy, who raped him along with his other friend named Sheeraz. The suspects had raped a minor boy a few days ago.

