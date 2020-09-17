Girl ‘raped for year on gun point’ in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A girl on Thursday blamed an influential man in Gujranwala district of the Punjab province for allegedly raping her for a year on gunpoint besides also filming the horrific acts, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the victim alleged a person named Asif Mahmood had been raping her for the past one year on gunpoint in the Wazirabad area of the district within Saddar police remits.

“He has also filmed the entire acts,” she said adding that the accused had blackmailed her over the videos and repeatedly demanded money to delete the footage.

She, however, said that despite payments made to him, he refused to delete the videos and continued to blackmail her.

The Saddar police station in Gujranwala has registered a case against the accused and arrested him for further probe into the matter.

Horrific accounts of the rape incidents have been reported from parts of the province after two sexual assault cases- rape and murder of five-year-old Marwah in Karachi and gang-rape of a woman at Lahore motorway- shock the entire nation.

On September 15, a 16-year-old housemaid was allegedly raped by a landlord in Sargodha.

According to the details, the incident happened in Melowall in the limits of PS Miani in Sargodha, where a housemaid was being repeatedly raped by the landlord from the last six months.

The police have moved the girl to the hospital for her medical reports, while a case has been registered against the alleged rapist on the complaint of the brother of the girl.

