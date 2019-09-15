140 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: As many as 140 Pakistani immigrants, majority of whom were ‘overstaying’, deported by the Saudi Arabia arrived at Islamabad International Airport on Sunday, ARY News reported.

After the verification process and initial investigations, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) permitted 100 deportees to go to their homes, whereas, the remaining nationals were shifted to anti-human smuggling cell for further investigation, said sources.

The sources said that the rest of 40 deportees would be released soon.

Read More: 51 Pakistanis deported from Turkey land in Islamabad

Earlier on August 27, Turkey had deported 51 illegal immigrants belonging to Pakistan which had been landed at Islamabad airport.

The deportees had arrived in Islamabad through Turkish Airlines’ flight number TK-701 which had been taken into custody from the airport.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), 29 persons had been permitted to go to their homes, whereas, the remaining nationals had been shifted to anti-human smuggling cell for further investigation.

Comments

comments