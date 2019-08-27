51 Pakistanis deported from Turkey land in Islamabad

KARACHI: Turkey has deported 51 illegal immigrants belonging to Pakistan which have been landed at Islamabad airport, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The deportees have arrived in Islamabad through Turkish Airlines’ flight number TK-701 which were taken into custody from the airport.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), 29 persons were permitted to go to their homes, whereas, the remaining nationals have been shifted to anti-human smuggling cell for further investigation.

Earlier on August 22, Eighteen Pakistanis had been brought to Islamabad through a private airline’s plane after being deported from Germany.

Germany deported more than two dozens of illegal immigrants and handed them over to the Pakistani authorities.

The persons were shifted to anti-human smuggling cell by the authorities upon their return to the country, sources said.

