146 inmates, staffer test positive for coronavirus in Sukkur jail

SUKKUR: Over 146 inmates and jail staffers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Sukkur Central Jail, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to Sukkur Central Jail authorities, a total of 1600 tests were conducted, of which 146 tested positive for COVID-19.

93 people, out of 146 positive have recovered from the disease, said authorities. Those who recovered from novel coronavirus include 85 prisoners and eight jail staffers.

27 COVID-19 positive prisoners and 26 jail staffers have been isolated and kept in quarantine, added the authorities.

Last month, over 200 inmates and nine warders had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Karachi Central Jail.

Inspector-General of Police (prisons) Nusrat Mangan has confirmed that over 200 prisoners and nine jail officials, including DSP Jan Muhammad, were diagnosed with COVID-19 at the Karachi jail.

He maintained that the COVID-19 positive prisoners have been isolated and kept in quarantine. The police officer said that there were over 3,500 prisoners at the Karachi Central Jail and added that half of them have been screened for the virus.

Mangan said that all the prisoners and the jail staff will be tested for the virus.

