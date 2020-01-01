15 caught in aftermath of New Years Eve celebratory firing

KARACHI: Yesterday, New Year’s Eve was celebrated across the country and the metropolis to welcome the year 2020 but many resorted to breaking the law and were then caught as a result, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, 15 have thus far been caught for aerial firing during late hours on New Year’s Eve by the local police.

Those detained have been shifted to the police station as they await their sentencing in accordance with the law.

Police officials revealed that all those apprehended for aerial firing had various firearms which they used to express their excitement on New year’s night.

13 people in different areas of Karachi were injured due to the careless and illegal acts of aerial firing.

Aerial firing is deemed an illegal activity throughout the country and is punishable by law, if proven.

