13 injured in aerial firing during New Year celebrations in Karachi

KARACHI: At least 13 people, including two women and a minor girl, were wounded in aerial firing during New Year celebrations in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, 13 persons sustained injuries when some citizens resorted to aerial firing to welcome the new year of 2020 in different parts of the metropolis.

The injured were shifted to different Jinnah, Abbasi Shaheed and Murshid hospitals of the city for treatment.

Pakistan and rest of the world welcomed the arrival of New Year 2020 with new hopes, wishes, and ambitions.

Read more: Welcome 2020: New Year’s Eve celebrations kick off in Pakistan

Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad had organized a splendid show of fireworks. ARY News also extended its viewers New Year greetings.

The moment when the clock struck 12, everybody was on their feet as celebrations started and fireworks show across most of the cities made the atmosphere lively everywhere.

In a surprise move for the residents of the biggest city of the country, the Sindh government had withdrawn the notification banning pillion-riding.

Comments

comments