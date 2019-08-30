Khanpur: At least 15 injured in clash between two groups

KHANPUR: At least fifteen people sustained bullet injuries in a clash between two rival groups in Khanpur, Chak No 17, district of Bahawalpur, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to rescue sources, the groups had an old enmity over a land dispute.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital RahimYar Khan for medical treatment, said rescue officials.

Meanwhile, police have registered case and the investigation is underway.

Earlier on August 26, One person was killed and three others were critically wounded in a clash between two groups in Karachi beach.

According to police, the clash took place between two groups of parking and people selling goods on the push-carts. Daggers and sticks were freely used in the fight due to which one person died on the spot while three others were injured.

