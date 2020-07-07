15 more Covid-19 fatalities take Punjab death toll to 1,899

LAHORE: 706 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 82,669.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 15 more people died due to complications related to the virus, taking the death toll in the province to 1,899. More than 47,000 patients have been cured of the disease in the province.

A total of 540,365 tests have been conducted in the province thus far.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country reported 2,691 coronavirus cases and 77 deaths over the past 24 hours, pushing the national tally of infections to 234,508 and casualties to 4,839.

2,691 new cases were detected when 24,577 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

94,713 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment while 134,957 patients have recuperated from the disease thus far. A total of 4,975 patients are under treatment at 732 hospitals across the country, 439 of which are on ventilators.

Read More: DG-WHO praises Pakistan’s efforts against COVID-19 in phone call with PM Imran Khan

96,236 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 82,669 in Punjab, 28,236 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,841 in Balochistan, 13, 494 in Islamabad, 1,383 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,587 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Comments

comments