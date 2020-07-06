ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday held a video conference with Director General World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom to discuss the global coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

While noting progress made by Pakistan in containing the spread of virus, WHO hailed the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan in fighting the pandemic.

PM Imran Khan appreciated the support extended by WHO to the international community including Pakistan to fight COVID-19.

The premier highlighted Pakistan’s strategy of deploying scientific and data driven interventions as well as rapid upgrades of health care facilities while attempting to a maintain a balance between life and livelihood that has yielded positive results with a current downward trajectory in the spread of pandemic.

PM Imran Khan also relayed his concerns regarding travel restrictions imposed by developed countries in the wake of COVID-19 can further exacerbate economic difficulties of developing countries struggling to mitigate adverse economic impact of the pandemic.

He called upon WHO to play its role in engaging member states to remove COVID-19 related travel restrictions for Pakistan and other developing countries and to work towards a data driven system of nondiscriminatory travel rules.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom stated that WHO was working to suggest COVID-19 related travel guidelines to help the international community in making these decisions.

