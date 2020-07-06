ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday the first batch of locally manufactured ventilators has been handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Taking to Twitter, he said: “A landmark acheived ….. first badge of #MadeInPakistan Ventilators #SafeVent handedover to NDMA by @ImranKhanPTI PM of Pakistan.”

On Jan 30, the minister had informed the National Assembly that the first consignment of domestically produced ventilators will be handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) soon.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, Fawad Chaudhary said that Pakistan has joined the ranks of those few countries which are producing their own ventilators. The minister also paid tribute to scientists and engineers for producing the ‘Made in Pakistan’ ventilators.

He further said that the price of domestic ventilators as well as protective gear and testing kits is far less than the imported ones.

