US donates 100 ventilators to help Pakistan in fight against Corona

ISLAMABAD: The United States (US) on Friday donated a shipment of 100 “brand-new, state-of-the-art” ventilators to support Pakistan in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The ventilators arrived in Karachi on July 2 and will be deployed in hospitals across the country, according to a statement issued by the US Embassy in Islamabad. “This donation delivers on President Donald Trump’s generous offer of these critically needed supplies and supports Pakistan’s urgent response to the pandemic.”

Made in America, the ventilators are valued at about $3 million and reflect the latest in cutting-edge medical design and technology, the statement said, adding they are compact, easily deployable, and will enable Pakistan to more effectively treat patients suffering from COVID-19.

US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones said the United States stands with Pakistan in its fight against coronavirus. “These American-made ventilators will help Pakistani patients in the most acute need of medical care.”

“The US has contributed nearly $27 million in new funding so far to this vital partnership that is growing every day,” he said, expressing gratitude to Pakistan over contribution of medical supplies to help fight coronavirus in the United States.

