PESHAWAR: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal on Tuesday visited various hospitals in Peshawar to review the quality of medical facilities being provided to the COVID-19 patients, ARY News reported.

Expressing his satisfaction over the medical facilities at the healthcare facilities in the city, NDAM Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal vowed to provide more ventilators and oxygen beds to the hospitals in the province.

On the occasion, the NDMA chairman lauded the services and bravery of the frontline warriors in fight against the pandemic.

Later, General Afzal held separate meetings with KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Governor Shah Farman.

Earlier on June 3, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had started the distribution of the seventh cache of ventilators and other Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) to all provinces.

In a statement, the NDMA spokesperson had said the authority was sending BiLevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) machines and Intensive Care Unit Ventilators each to all the four provinces.

He had said Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan had received ICU ventilators and BIPAP machines. The spokesperson had said that 10 BIPAP machines each had been reserved for Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while PPEs had been dispatched to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

