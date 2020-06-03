NDMA starts dispatching 7th cache of ventilators, PPEs to provinces

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has started the distribution of the seventh cache of ventilators and other Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) to all provinces.

In a statement, the NDMA spokesperson said the authority is sending BiLevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) machines and Intensive Care Unit Ventilators each to all the four provinces.

He said Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan have received ICU ventilators and BIPAP machines.

The spokesperson said that 10 BIPAP machines each have been reserved for Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while PPEs dispatched to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 80,463 with 28,923 patients having recovered from the disease and 1,688 virus-related deaths.

So far, 31,086 cases have been detected in Sindh, 29,489 in Punjab, 10,897 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,740 in Balochistan, 3,188 in Islamabad, 287 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 779 in Gilgit Baltistan, according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Read More: NDMA to distribute 100 more ventilators to provinces amid soaring Covid-19 cases

With 67 more Covid-19 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the number of people succumbing to the disease in the country has jumped to 1,688 so far. A total of 4,131 new cases were detected when 17,370 new tests were conducted during this period.

The number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 28,923.

Comments

comments