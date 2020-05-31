ISLAMABAD: In the wake of a shortage of ventilator beds due to soaring number of coronavirus cases across the country, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will distribute 100 more ventilators to all provinces.

A spokesperson for the NDMA said each province will be provided ten ICU and ten portable ventilators. Ten portable ventilators each have been earmarked for Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, he said.

He said the NDMA has also made arrangements for training of medics for operating the ventilators.

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital, Islamabad has already been provided with the ventilators.

88 more deaths from novel coronavirus have been reported during the last 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,483.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,039 new coronavirus cases surfaced during the past twenty-four hours, taking the nationwide tally to 69,496.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

According to the latest figures, 27,360 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 25,056 in Punjab, 9,540 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,193 in Balochistan, 2,192 in Islamabad, 660 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 234 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 453 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in KP, 475 in Punjab, 465 in Sindh, 46 in Balochistan, 23 in Islamabad and 9 in GB.

