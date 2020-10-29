ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus seems to be gradually spreading again across the country as 908 fresh cases of the deadly disease emerged over the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the total number of confirmed patients of Covid-19 has risen to 331,108. Sixteen people succumbed to the infection during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 6,775.

Read More: NCOC makes mandatory to wear face masks in crowded places

As many as 29,449 samples were tested for the coronavirus. There are a total of 11,695 active cases of Covid-19 as 312,638 out of the total confirmed patients have recuperated.

624 of the patients under treatment in hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 144,765 cases, followed by Punjab that has reported 103,587 cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 39,277, Balochistan 15,876, Islamabad 19,454, Gilgit Baltistan 4,211 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,938.

Read More: US strikes deal for potential COVID-19 drug

On Wednesday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced new Covid-19 restrictions for cities and districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate has exceeded two per cent.

According to a notification, the NCOC ordered all shopping malls, restaurants, shops and marriage halls to shut by 10 pm from today (Thursday). The foram also ordered to shut public parks and recreational spots by 6 pm from Thursday.

Read More: Govt imposes new restrictions as Covid-19 cases spike

The cities include Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Hyderabad, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Peshawar and Quetta. The NCOC has made it mandatory to wear face masks and ordered the provincial government for taking strict measures in view of the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

comments