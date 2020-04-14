16 suspected patients of COVID-19 flee from quarantine in New Saeedabad

MATIARI: AS many as 16 suspected patients of COVID-19 on Tuesday fled from the quarantine facility in New Saeedabad, confirmed Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Hyder, ARY News reported.

As per details, 16 people, hailing from Peshawar were kept in quarantine facility in a mosque and a house as a precautionary measure to stop spread of the coronavirus.

Getting the information, the police arrested three men over allegation of helping the men to flee from the quarantine, while SHO New Saeedabad has been suspended over negligence, said the deputy inspector general of police (DIG).

Search to bring back the people in quarantine was underway.

Read more: Confirmed female patient of coronavirus flees from hospital in Lahore

Last month, Police took a coronavirus patient into custody, who fled from the Civil Hospital Hyderabad’s isolation ward to reach home in Tando Muhammad Khan.

The patient, a resident of Nasirabad, infected with the virus had escaped from the hospital. Getting information, the police reached his home in Tando Muhammad Khan and took him back into the custody.

On March 26, a confirmed female patient of coronavirus also fled from the Jinnah Hospital, Lahore.

