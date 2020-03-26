LAHORE: A confirmed female patient of coronavirus on Thursday fled from the Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to the MS of the hospital, 24-year-old female patient was admitted in high dependency unit of the Jinnah hospital in Lahore after being tested positive for the COVID-19.

The MS of the hospital said they are sharing details of the patient with the police to bring her back to the hospital.

Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab police had arrested a person in Lahore who was involved in sending his employee infected with coronavirus to village instead of taking him immediately to the hospital.

Punjab police department filed the first sort of case amid COVID-19 outbreak after arresting a man, identified as Tahir Saeed, involved in helping employee infected with the virus to flee to a village instead of taking him to the hospital for being quarantined.

It emerged that the virus patient, Umar Farooq, reached Vihari after changing two buses.

Umar Farooq, who has tested positive for COVID-19, was working as a cook at the resident of Tahir Saeed in Sui Gas Colony area of Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab.