Coronavirus patients, suspects break out of Sukkur quarantine facility

SUKKUR: Chaos at Sukkur’s Quarantined isolation center after incitement from miscreants lead to an uproar resulting in patients tested with the deadly coronavirus breaking free from their designated wards, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The pilgrims who were quarantined broke out of the wards and are currently out in the open among scores of healthy individuals who have gathered to see what is transpiring.

According to initial reports, almost 100 quarantined patients and suspects are out of their wards and are trying to flee the premises.

Pakistan Ranger-Sindh and local police have surrounded the isolation center and get control of the situation.

It is being claimed that some volunteers wanted to serve food to the quarantined pilgrims but they were disallowed by the administration, the pilgrims were then incited by Whatsapp voice notes that resulted in the break-out.

Earlier in the day, it was also reported that despite an appeal made by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to all Karachiites to stay indoors and self-isolate for the next three days, several people were seen on the streets of the port city.

