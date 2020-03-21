Coronavirus: Karachiites ignore CM Sindh’s appeal of self-isolation

KARACHI: Despite an appeal made by CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to all Karachiites to stay indoors and self-isolate for the next three days, several people were seen on the streets of the port city, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Buses filled with people, the usual traffic on the roads and a large number of people were seen at the various bus stops of the city despite appeals by the authorities to self-isolate.

It may be noted that section 144 has been enforced in the city and gathering of more than four people is prohibited.

Yesterday, the chief minister had said the number of local transmission cases has reached 51, which he said is a cause for concern.

Pakistan confirms third coronavirus death, first in Karachi

He had urged Karachiites to stay indoors over the coming three days to not only guard themselves against the disease but also their loved ones.

Murad Ali Shah had said public hospitals in the province reported as many as 1,874 suspected carriers of the disease, out of them 21 were found to be eligible to take a test for the coronavirus, whereas private hospitals reported 702 suspected cases, of them 5 were tested for the infection.

He said 3,710 people were screened upon arrival at Karachi airport and of them, samples of four suspected patients were taken.

