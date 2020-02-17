16 suspects rounded up over rape, murder of Hangu girl, FIR lodged

HANGU: Police have rounded up 16 men on suspicion of their involvement in the case of alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Monday.

A first information report (FIR) of the horrific incident has also been registered with the Doaba police station.

The police said they will incorporate relevant provisions of sexual assault upon receipt of the minor victim’s post-mortem report.

A police official said at least 16 people have been taken into custody for questioning in the case.

The minor was found dead in a Hangu locality on Feb 16.

Initial post-mortem reports revealed that she had been subjected to rape before being murdered by strangulation.

Bruises on the 9-year-old’s body also revealed that she was beaten viciously before being murdered.

Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had also taken notice of the harrowing incident and ordered an urgent inquiry into the matter, demanding the perpetrator(s) to be caught and punished in accordance with the law.

