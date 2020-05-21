16-year-old boy dies of cardiac arrest while playing PUBG

A 16-year-old boy reportedly died of cardiac arrest while playing the highly popular online game PUBG on his mobile phone for six hours at a stretch in Erode city in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The boy identified as Satish Kumar became agitated and began shouting before collapsing on the floor, his family said and added he has been engrossed in playing the game on his smartphone for six hours.

The 12-grade student started playing the PUBG game after having lunch and kept playing it until the evening without any break. He was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

A cardiologist who examined the deceased said the boy was brought to the hospital in no time and that they tried their level best to revive him but to no avail. He appealed to children to stay away from the PUBG game because extreme excitement the game causes could lead to cardiac failure resulting in death.

