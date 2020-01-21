Man gets excited, dies while playing PUBG Mobile

In yet another tragic incident linked with the most popular game worldwide, Players Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG), a man died of a stroke while getting overexcited during the game.

A 25-year old man, Harshal Menane in Indian state of Maharastra died of a brain stroke while playing PUBG Mobile.

The man died of Intracerebral haemorrhaging because he was too excited while playing the battle royale game.

It is suggested that the man was playing PUBG Mobile and suffered from a stroke. Soon after he was rushed to the hospital and was taken for surgery. However, the man died during the process.

The autopsy report stated, “It seems the stroke occurred because the victim was over-excited while playing online game PUBG. The post mortem report has stated intracerebral bleeding with brain tissue necrosis as the cause of death.”

In another such death linked with the PUBG in December 2019, a man died on a moving train while playing the game.

The incident as reported in Indian media outlets narrated that a man died on a moving train while playing the PUBG after he consumed a chemical in place of water.

Read More: ‘Blast it, blast it’: PUBG addiction claims teenage boy’s life

Identified as Saurabh, 20, the man was so busy playing the game with his friend that he mistakenly drank from a bottle containing chemical instead of the bottle which had water. Both the bottles were in his bag.

“Saurabh was busy playing PUBG and did not even look into his bag while fetching the bottle containing water and taking a sip from it,” said Santosh Kumar, who accompanied the victim during the train journey to Delhi.

Further narrating the incident, he said as soon as he realized his mistake, it was too late for him as there was no medical assistance available on the train and in nearby areas.

Comments

comments