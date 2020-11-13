LAHORE: An ongoing investigation into money-laundering charges against PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and his family members has brought to light yet another suspicious money transfer of $163,940 to his son Salman Shehbaz, ARY News reported.

According to details, the hefty amount was transferred to Salman Shehbaz from an account in the name of Rana Zeeshan, a resident of Punjab’s Pattoki city. The amount was transferred to his account in 2007 without his knowledge, he said.

Zeeshan, who sells milk to scratch a living, said he has only once been to Dubai on a visit visa. He also denied having any personal or business ties with Shehbaz and his family members, including Salman. He demanded that action be taken against the PML-N president’s son for using his name.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) banking crime circle had discovered billions of rupees stashed in bank accounts of employees of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz.

Sources had relayed the FIA found a staggering Rs9.5 billion in bank accounts of Salman’s employees who have been working at the Ramazan and Al-Arabia Sugar Mills. Providing a breakdown of the amount, they said, Rs2.3 billion was found in a bank account of Salman Shehbaz’s peon, named Maqsood, who also purchased a luxury car worth more than Rs15 million.

