169 new dengue cases surface in KP

PESHAWAR: As many as 169 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to Dengue Response Unit, established at the health department, at least 42 people have been diagnosed with dengue today.

The dengue cell further said that rest of 127 dengue positive cases surfaced in various areas of the province.

Read More: More than 9000 diagnosed with Dengue virus across Pakistan

Earlier on September 25, the dengue pandemic had raised serious concerns across the country with thousands affected, 1319 reportedly diagnosed with the virus in the last 24 hours.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and had caused serious concern among the masses.

Sources privy to the information had claimed that so far, more than 9000 people across Pakistan had been diagnosed with the dangerous mosquito-borne disease with the number escalating by the thousands with each passing day.

Sindh had as yet detected the virus in 2567 individuals, mostly from the urban populace of Karachi.

Comments

comments