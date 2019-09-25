More than 9000 diagnosed with Dengue virus across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The dengue pandemic has raised serious concerns across the country with thousands affected, 1319 reportedly diagnosed with the virus in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

Sources privy to the information claimed that so far, more than 9000 people across Pakistan have been diagnosed with the dangerous mosquito-borne disease with the number escalating by the thousands with each passing day.

Sindh has as yet detected the virus in 2567 individuals, mostly from the urban populace of Karachi.

Balochistan has recorded 1790 cases throughout the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has recorded 2606 people infected by the virus.

Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital has recorded 2256 patients who have fallen ill to the virus.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has also recorded 203 cases of dengue in the region.

