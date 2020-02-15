178 suspects apprehended in Lahore in 24 hours

LAHORE: In a crackdown against outlaws and criminal elements, the Lahore police on Saturday claimed to have arrested as many as 178 suspects from different areas of the city in last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the police said that they also recovered 26 pistols, two rifles, ammunition, drugs and liquor from their possession.

Meanwhile, Cantt division police busted a gang and arrested its member’s along with recoveries worth more than Rs0.25 million.

Out of the 178, nine are proclaimed offenders of A and B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonour, fraud and other crimes were arrested along with 15 Court Offenders.

Cantt police have also arrested 70 people for violating kite flying, aerial firing, bagging, price Control and Loudspeaker Act.

Read More: Five police officials arrested in kidnap-for-ransom case in Faisalabad

Earlier on January 28, at least five police officials had been arrested in a case pertaining to alleged kidnapping for ransom in Faisalabad.

According to the police, the officials had ‘kidnapped’ two citizens, Masood and Sarwar, from the office of SP Central Intelligence Agency and shifted them to an unidentified place.

The police officials had sought Rs1.5 million as ransom from their families and threatened to kill their beloved if they could not pay the amount that they had demanded.

The officials had released the abducted citizen after receiving six lakh as ransom from their families through a frontman.

Comments

comments