Five police officials arrested in kidnap-for-ransom case in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: At least five police officials have been arrested in a case pertaining to alleged kidnapping for ransom in Faisalabad on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the officials had ‘kidnapped’ two citizens, Masood and Sarwar, from the office of SP Central Intelligence Agency and shifted them to an unidentified place.

The police officials had sought Rs1.5 million as ransom from their families and threatened to kill their beloved if they could not pay the amount that they had demanded.

The officials had released the abducted citizen after receiving six lakh as ransom from their families through a frontman.

Later, Masood approached the police and lodged a case against the officials in the Civil Lines Police Station.

The police launched investigation into the case and found the officials guilty of kidnapping the citizens and of taking ransom from their families.

