KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) West to appoint a new investigation team to probe into a 2014 kidnapping case, ARY News reported.

A two-judge bench of the high court was hearing a petition seeking recovery of a girl who was allegedly abducted in 2014.

Read More: Minor girl abducted, killed in Sahiwal

Over the course of the hearing, the investigation officer (IO) informed the judges the girl got married to a person of her choice after which they went to Attock city in Punjab.

He asked the girl’s father to accompany him to the city to meet his daughter, but the latter denied going with him.

The girl’s father accused the investigation officer of abducting his daughter, asking how can he go with the man who kidnapped his daughter. He informed that his daughter was kidnapped in 2014.

Also Read: Kidnapped minor girl recovered in Karachi, suspect arrested

Towards the end, the bench directed the DIG West to constitute a new investigation team to probe the matter.

Comments

comments