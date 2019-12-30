Web Analytics
Man accuses investigation officer of abducting daughter, probe ordered

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) West to appoint a new investigation team to probe into a 2014 kidnapping case, ARY News reported.

A two-judge bench of the high court was hearing a petition seeking recovery of a girl who was allegedly abducted in 2014.

Over the course of the hearing, the investigation officer (IO) informed the judges the girl got married to a person of her choice after which they went to Attock city in Punjab.

He asked the girl’s father to accompany him to the city to meet his daughter, but the latter denied going with him.

The girl’s father accused the investigation officer of abducting his daughter, asking how can he go with the man who kidnapped his daughter. He informed that his daughter was kidnapped in 2014.

Towards the end, the bench directed the DIG West to constitute a new investigation team to probe the matter.

