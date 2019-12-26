Kidnapped minor girl recovered in Karachi, suspect arrested

KARACHI: Police on Thursday claimed to have recovered an abducted minor girl from Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the police, on a tip-off, conducted raid at a house in Sindhi Muslim Society and recovered the abducted child. A suspect was also taken into custody during the raid.

Police sources said that the suspect had abducted the minor girl from Gulshan-e-Maymar on Wednesday. The police have registered a case and launched investigations against the suspect.

Earlier on November 28, Police officials had recovered an abducted minor girl while taking immediate action against the crime in Karachi.

The police forces from Sir Syed police station came into action over the complaint of the kidnap of a four-year-old girl Nimra. Police authorities had forwarded the complaint to four other police stations of Central district which led the recovery of the minor girl immediately.

An accused person, identified as Noor Rehman, was also taken into custody by the police team, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Central Arif Aslam had said.

