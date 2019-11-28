Karachi police recover abducted minor girl, one arrested

KARACHI: Police officials have recovered an abducted minor girl while taking immediate action against the crime in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The police forces from Sir Syed police station came into action over the complaint of the kidnap of a four-year-old girl Nimra. Police authorities forwarded the complaint to four other police stations of Central district which led the recovery of the minor girl immediately.

An accused person, identified as Noor Rehman, was also taken into custody by the police team, said Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Central Arif Aslam. He added that the department is investigating the arrested person over the abduction incident.

Earlier in June, the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) in a major operation in Karachi had arrested two members of an inter-provincial kidnapping gang.

The AVCC officials on an intelligence report conducted a major operation in Karachi and arrested two operatives of a gang involved in kidnapping for ransom and other crimes.

Arrested members of the gang have made several important disclosures during interrogation, sources further said.

“The accused were involved in the kidnapping of people from Karachi and other cities and they only release them after getting millions of rupees ransom money,” AVCC sources said.

The law enforcement agencies have also recovered a large number of weapons, uniforms and other items from possession of the accused, according to sources.

The agencies have conducted technology-based raids across the country against the absconding accused, sources further said.

