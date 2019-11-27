KARACHI: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a second accused in the killing of a minor girl during a mugging attempt in Surjani area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

On November 19, a four-year-old girl was shot dead allegedly during an incident of mugging in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Kaneez Fatima area.

The victim girl, identified as Sidra, was traveling with her maternal uncle on a motorcycle when robbers intercepted them.

The police on November 27, announced to arrest the first accused from a private hospital in New Karachi area of the city. “Doctors at the hospital informed police of presence of an injured person,” the police said a raid was carried out to arrest him from there.

On Wednesday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Arif Aslam Rao announced that both the accused involved in killing four-year-old Sidra during a snatching attempt in Surjani area were now under arrest.

He said that the accused were identified as Ali Nawaz and Ali Akber and the police have also recovered weapons and a snatched motorcycle from their possession.

The accused were also involved in other criminal activities in the nearby areas.

“This gang was involved in numerous street crime activities in the New Karachi area,” said the SSP central. “They also opened fire on a shop in Godhra area in New Karachi on October 25 after looting Rs 70,000,” he said the incident claimed life of a person, Muhammad Kamran, and wounded his brother.

