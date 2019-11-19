Minor shot dead during mugging attempt in Karachi

KARACHI: A 4-year-old girl was shot dead allegedly during an incident of mugging in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Kaneez Fatima area on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The victim girl, identified as Sidra, was traveling with her maternal uncle on a motorcycle when robbers intercepted them.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The robbers snatched a motorcycle from the victim’s uncle and opened firing while leaving the crime scene.

As a result, Sidra got a bullet wound in the head in the incident and transferred to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical attendance, where she doctors pronounced her dead.

The maternal uncle of a girl also got injured in the incident.

The other maternal uncle of the girl has claimed in his initial statement to police that Sidra has been died due to the firing of robbers.

The police have initiated investigation of the incident.

It must be noted that street crimes on the rise in Karachi as in October a female varsity student was killed while resisting robbery in the Gulshan Iqbal area of Karachi.

Misbah, a university student, was injured while resisting a bid of robbery near Mochi More in Gulshan Iqbal, police said. She got a bullet wound in head in the incident and transferred to hospital for medical attendance.

According to the police, two motorbike riders were involved in the murder incident.

Comments

comments