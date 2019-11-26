Man who killed minor girl in Karachi arrested

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an accused involved in killing a minor girl during a snatching bid in Surjani area of Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

On November 19, a four-year-old girl was shot dead allegedly during an incident of mugging in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Kaneez Fatima area.

The victim girl, identified as Sidra, was traveling with her maternal uncle on a motorcycle when robbers intercepted them.

On Tuesday, the accused, who is not named, was arrested from a private hospital in New Karachi area of the city. “Doctors at the hospital informed police of presence of an injured person,” the police said a raid was carried out to arrest him from there.

The accused suffered bullet injury from his own pistol during the snatching bid. They said that the person arrested was the one who opened fire at the minor girl and her maternal uncle, instantly killing her.

Read More: Karachi: Police arrest rickshaw drivers’ gang involved in street crimes

The accused is shifted to a nearby police station and would undergo further probe to identify other culprits involved in the incident.

Comments

comments