Minor girl abducted, killed in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: A minor girl was killed after being abducted at Ghalla Mandi, area of Sahiwal, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, a six-year-old girl, resident of Ghalla Mandi of Sahiwal, was abducted three days ago when she was on her way to the home.

The victim’s family has maintained that Police has registered case two days ago, but failed in recovering their child. The body of a minor was found in a field of village Sahiwal today (Thursday).

The family of the murdered minor has protested against the tragic incident and blocked GT road, which opened for traffic later on after an assurance of justice to minor’s parents.

Meanwhile, Police have launched an inquiry and shifted the body to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) for post mortem.

The autopsy report will confirm that whether the minor was killed after rape or not, said police.

Earlier on November 28, Police have arrested a man who allegedly raped and then murdered an eight-year-old girl in Gujranwala.

Read More: Man who killed minor girl in Karachi arrested

The regional police officer (RPO) Gujranwala said suspect Abdul Ghani was arrested within 24 hours of the occurrence reported to the police.

He said the body of the child was recovered from a field on information provided by the arrested accused.

Comments

comments