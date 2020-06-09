1782 new coronavirus cases take Sindh’s tally to 41,303

KARACHI: Sindh’s coronavirus tally has crossed 41,000 after 1,748 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

CM Murad Ali Shah said in daily media briefing over coronavirus statistics that 6,995 tests were conducted out of which 1,748 came back positive, taking the provincial tally to 41,303.

He said that 17 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 696.

The chief minister said that 466 patients are in critical condition while 71 are on ventilators. The number of recoveries has risen to 19,896, he added.

“20,711 patients are currently under treatment including 19,201 in-home isolation,” he said, adding that 1461 coronavirus patients are receiving treatment at various Sindh hospitals.

Of the new 1748 cases, 1184 detected in Karachi, added Murad Ali Shah.

Earlier in the day, the spokesperson of the Sindh government, Murtaza Wahab, said that 750 more coronavirus patients have recovered their health.

In a tweet, Murtaza Wahab said, during the last 24 hours, more 750 people defeated coronavirus and got their health back. He advised the recovered patients to take rest and isolate themselves.

