18 Covid-19 deaths, 63 cases reported across Punjab

LAHORE: A total of 18 fatalities from the coronavirus were reported across Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll to 2,879.

According to a spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 63 new cases of Covid-19 surfaced, pushing the total number of infections thus far reported across the province to 115,138.

A total of 18,779, 38 samples have been tested across the province since the outbreak began. The number of people recovering from the highly contagious disease stands at 89,3400.

It is worthwhile to note that a total of 2,954 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours. 48 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,744. 1,389 patients recovered during this period while 1,751 of the patients under treatment are said to be in critical condition.

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) today to review the coronavirus situation in the country.

