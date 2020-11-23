Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Punjab finalises measures to stem second wave of Covid

Punjab COVID-19

LAHORE: Punjab has finalised a string of measures, including allowing half the government employees to work from home, to stem the second wave of the coronavirus.

Several cities in the province are witnessing a spike in daily Covid-19 cases, sources told ARY News citing an official survey. The cities where the positivity ratio of infections is high include Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Also Read: Pakistan’s COVID positivity rate reaches 7.46%

The sources relayed the industries minister has been tasked to hold meetings with traders to ensure implementation of SOPs in markets. Special teams will visit markets to inspect whether the SOPs are being enforced or not.

About recommendations to shut educational institutions in view of rising cases, they said the Punjab government will implement whatever decision the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) takes in this regard.

Also Read: Pakistan witnesses 2,756 cases, 34 deaths in 24 hours

Moreover, the government decided to effectively enforce a ban on political activities across the province.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Father vows to bail TikTok user out of jail after she set house on fire

Pakistan

Pakistan’s COVID positivity rate reaches 7.46%

Pakistan

Sindh High Court sends Arzoo Fatima to shelter home

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet session tomorrow


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close