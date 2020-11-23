LAHORE: Punjab has finalised a string of measures, including allowing half the government employees to work from home, to stem the second wave of the coronavirus.

Several cities in the province are witnessing a spike in daily Covid-19 cases, sources told ARY News citing an official survey. The cities where the positivity ratio of infections is high include Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The sources relayed the industries minister has been tasked to hold meetings with traders to ensure implementation of SOPs in markets. Special teams will visit markets to inspect whether the SOPs are being enforced or not.

About recommendations to shut educational institutions in view of rising cases, they said the Punjab government will implement whatever decision the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) takes in this regard.

Moreover, the government decided to effectively enforce a ban on political activities across the province.

