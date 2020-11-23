COVID-19: Pakistan witnesses 2,756 cases, 34 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded fresh 2,756 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

In the past 24 hours, 34 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,696. 1,389 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 1,677 patients are in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 376,929, whereas, the active cases stood at 38,348.

A total of 36,929 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 330,885 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,216,955 samples have been tested thus far.

Earlier on Sunday, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had shared data showing how the number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators have gone up over the last 15 days.

He tweeted that Peshawar witnessed a 200 per cent increase in Covid-19 patients struggling for life on ventilators, Multan 200pc, Karachi 148pc, Lahore 114pc, and Islamabad 65pc. He said 70 per cent of ventilators earmarked for Covid-19 patients in Multan and Islamabad are occupied.

Without pointing out opposition parties’ Peshawar public gathering slated for today, he said: “For political leaders to send a message that corona is not a threat is threatening lives.”

The opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had come in for a lot of flak from the government for holding public meetings despite a spike in coronavirus cases since the second wave of the infection started lately.

